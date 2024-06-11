Madison Jazz Jam with Lenard Simpson Quartet

media release: The 2024 Madison Jazz Festival returns on Friday, June 7, 2024, with 10 days of jazz across Greater Madison, culminating with two days at the Memorial Union Terrace, June 15-16. There's something for everyone - free concerts, presentations, and ticketed shows featuring some of today's finest jazz artists.

The schedule so far: (Watch for updates at madisonjazzfestivalwi.org).

Friday, June 7, 7pm: “Puccini, My Love” by B.I.T. Duo at ALL (Free)

Saturday, June 8, 10:30am: Chuck France presents "At the Intersection of Sarah Vaughan University and Richard Davis Lane," Pinney Library (Free)

Saturday, Jun 8, 8pm: Raul Midón, "Lost & Found" at Cafe CODA (Tickets on sale now! $25 advance online, $30 at door)

Sunday, June 9, 5pm: The Dan Cavanagh Quartet, Summer Sunday series at Allen Centennial Garden (Free)

Sunday, June 9, 8pm: Marbin, progressive jazz-rock at High Noon Saloon (tickets soon at https://high-noon.com/)

Monday, June 10, 6-7:30pm: The New Orleans Tribute kicks off the NewBridge Summer Concert Series at Warner Park (Free)

Monday, June 10, 7:30pm: Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo “El Arte Del Bolero” at ALL (Tickets on sale now! $45 (Advance Special Reserved); $30 (Advance General); $25 (Advance ALL Members / Students with ID). Note: Students must show ID at the will call table.)

Tuesday, June 11, 7pm: Lenard Simpson Quartet at North Street Cabaret (Free)

Tuesday, June 11, 9pm: Madison Jazz Jam feat. Leonard Simpson Quartet at North Street Cabaret (Free)

Wednesday, June 12, 7pm: Mr. Chair's Strings & Things at Cafe CODA (Free)

Thursday, June 13, 7pm: Screening of String Theory: The Richard Davis Method with producer Peter Dominguez, director Michael Neelsen, RDYB Executive Director Catherine Harris, Ben Ferris, and Chuck France at Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (Free)

Friday, June 14, 8pm: Celebration of Vocal Jazz feat. Adekola Adedapo, Donna Woodall, and Michelle DuVall at Cafe Coda (Free)

Saturday, June 15: Jazz on the Terrace: MJF High School All Stars 1 p.m., Gerri DiMaggio 3 p.m,., Heirloom 5 p.m., Orrin Evans Quartet 7 p.m., Betty Guererro & La Combi (Celia Cruz tribute) 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 16: Jazz on the Terrace: Anders Svanoe's Teleporting Rhythmic Orchestra 1 p.m., John Christensen Quartet with Russ Johnson 3 p.m., Pawan Benjamin 5 p.m., Dee Dee Bridgewater Quartet 7 p.m.