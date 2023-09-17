Madison Jazz Orchestra, Madison Jazz Jam

1-3PM – Concert by the Madison Jazz Orchestra (with a short introduction and membership update for the new season of MJS)

3-5PM – Madison Jazz Jam https://madisonjazzjam.org will host improvisation workshops and jam session, for all levels. Bring your instrument or just come and listen!

Free Event and everyone is welcome with free refreshments. Donations accepted. More information on how to sign up to become a member of this exciting organization.

Join us Sunday, September 17 from 1-5PM at COPA Madison, 2841 Index Road, Fitchburg