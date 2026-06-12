Madison LakeWay Public Art Artists' Meet and Greet

media release: You’re Invited to Meet the Artists

After reviewing 79 submissions from artists around the world, the LakeWay Public Art Ad Hoc Selection Committee recommended four finalists to be considered for the first public art installation along the LakeWay: Jill Anholt, Choi + Shine, SpY, and This is Loop.

ease join us to meet the artists, see examples of their work, and learn about the creative vision each brings to this once-in-a-generation waterfront project. Their work can be found in cities and public spaces around the world, and now one of them may help create an iconic destination along Lake Monona.

Wednesday, June 24

4:30–6:00 p.m.

Parks Building, 330 E. Lakeside Street

Please RSVP on our homepage.