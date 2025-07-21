Online
Madison LakeWay Public Meeting
media release: You're invited to a Virtual Public Meeting on the first phase of the Madison LakeWay!
Join us on Monday, July 21 at 6:30 PM for a virtual public meeting to review the ongoing design development for upcoming Madison LakeWay improvements. The project area is a 0.6-mile stretch of Lake Monona’s shoreline adjacent to John Nolen Drive. We’re inviting community members to review the progress and share input on proposed lakeshore features.
What to Expect:
- A look at the design progress since the completion of the schematic phase earlier this year
- An overview of the proposed lakeshore amenities
- Update on project next steps
- Opportunities to provide feedback and ask questions
Project Timeline:
- Schematic design completion: Early 2025
- Design development: Through August 2025
- Construction documents: Late 2025 – early 2026
- Public Works bidding: Fall 2026
- Construction start: Anticipated in 2027
Madison Parks is working in close coordination with other City agencies, including City Engineering, to align the LakeWay improvements with the planned reconstruction of John Nolen Drive.
Please register below to attend the meeting. We look forward to hearing from you!
Meeting Registration: Madison LakeWay - Design Develpoment PIM
For more information on our non-profit partnering organization, please visit: Madison LakeWay Partners