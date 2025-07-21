Madison LakeWay Public Meeting

media release: You're invited to a Virtual Public Meeting on the first phase of the Madison LakeWay!

Join us on Monday, July 21 at 6:30 PM for a virtual public meeting to review the ongoing design development for upcoming Madison LakeWay improvements. The project area is a 0.6-mile stretch of Lake Monona’s shoreline adjacent to John Nolen Drive. We’re inviting community members to review the progress and share input on proposed lakeshore features.

What to Expect:

A look at the design progress since the completion of the schematic phase earlier this year

An overview of the proposed lakeshore amenities

Update on project next steps

Opportunities to provide feedback and ask questions

Project Timeline:

Schematic design completion: Early 2025

Design development: Through August 2025

Construction documents: Late 2025 – early 2026

Public Works bidding: Fall 2026

Construction start: Anticipated in 2027

Madison Parks is working in close coordination with other City agencies, including City Engineering, to align the LakeWay improvements with the planned reconstruction of John Nolen Drive.

Please register below to attend the meeting. We look forward to hearing from you!

Meeting Registration: Madison LakeWay - Design Develpoment PIM

For more information on our non-profit partnering organization, please visit: Madison LakeWay Partners