Madison LakeWay Schematic Design

media release: As part of the Madison LakeWay development initiative, Madison Parks is seeking your comments on the proposed lakeshore and path features along the John Nolen Drive causeway. The area under consideration spans 0.6 miles of public lakeshore, and is the first phase of implementation for the Madison LakeWay.

During the virtual meeting, Parks and design team representatives will present an overview of the master plan recommendations and review the proposed amenities. The project timeline includes completing the schematic design by early 2025, continuing design development through 2026, and construction anticipated to begin in 2027. Madison Parks is working closely with other City agencies to coordinate these improvements with the John Nolen Drive reconstruction, led by City Engineering.

For more information on our non-profit partnering organization, please visit: Madison LakeWay Partners(link is external)

Join us on Thursday, January 23, 2025, to review the ongoing design work for future Madison LakeWay improvements.