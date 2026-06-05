Madison LakeWay SkyLine Public Art Finalists

media release: The city of Madison and the Madison LakeWay Partners are inviting four finalists to propose designs for public art for the Madison LakeWay SkyLine.

"We're thrilled to reach this exciting milestone for the LakeWay project. Any one of these four finalists will bring an inspiring addition to Madison's waterfront. Featuring artwork of this caliber will create an incredible draw for the lakefront, strengthen Madison's identity as a premier destination, and create a memorable experience for residents and visitors alike," says Jayme Powers, CEO of Madison LakeWay Partners.

The call for artists received 79 applications from around the world and locally. The finalists were chosen by the Madison Arts Commission following recommendations from the Madison LakeWay Public Art Selection Committee. The Committee selected the top four highest-scoring applicants to proceed as finalists for the design phase.

"The committee was so impressed with the high quality of applicants for Madison LakeWay's first public art competition, and the sheer number of outstanding artists interested in our project from around the world. We can't wait to learn more from the four finalists, and invite the public to join us," says Brenda Baker, chair of the LakeWay Public Art Selection Committee

The LakeWay Public Art Selection Committee anticipates incorporating multiple artworks of varying scale, media, and concepts. Opportunities exist for sculptures, integrated landscape art, interactive and digital works, light or sound-based installations, and more. The resulting artworks may be individual standalone pieces, a series of elements that connect multiple locations along the corridor, or pieces that enhance architectural elements in exciting ways. Potential design elements could include:

Environmental soundscapes

Elements of native lakeshore plants and wildlife

Stories and contributions of Indigenous communities

Reflections on the changing urban/water interface

Works that evoke memory, ritual, and renewal

Interactive or experiential works

Acknowledgement of dynamic wave climates and fluctuating water levels

Celebrations of all seasons

The Madison LakeWay Project will create a legacy civic project by providing a vital link between downtown Madison, adjacent neighborhoods, regional trails, and Lake Monona through improved multimodal access, green infrastructure, gathering spaces, and immersive experiences that reinvigorate the shoreline and promote a thriving lake-edge habitat.

Madison LakeWay Partners have named the first phase of the project “The SkyLine." This section encompasses sites along the John Nolen Drive Causeway, offering dynamic opportunities for public art along bicycle and pedestrian trails, fishing piers, and viewpoints where people can take in the breathtaking expanse of Lake Monona and the Madison skyline.

Three Ways to Learn About the Finalists

Visit Artist Websites

Attend the LakeWay Public Art Selection Committee Meeting

Artists will give 10-minute presentations about their approach to public art, followed by a 5-minute Q&A.

Date: Monday, June 8, 2026

Time: Artist presentations begin at 4:45pm

Location: Virtual. You will need to register to receive a link to the meeting or for public comment. You can register on the meeting's webpage.

Can't make the virtual meeting on June 8, but want to see the artist presentations? A recording of that meeting will be posted on the City's media site on June 9.

Come to the Community Meet and Greet

The LakeWay Partners will host a community meet and greet with the finalists on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 Join us to hear 5-minute presentations about their artistic practice and learn more about the project site and design process.

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Time: 4:30pm – 6:00pm

Location: Olin Park Lakeside Offices Main Conference Room

330 E. Lakeside St.

Madison, WI 53715

Space is limited. Please register in advance through the LakeWay Partners website(external).

Next Steps

Finalists will work on design proposals for the Madison LakeWay SkyLine over the summer and submit their designs on September 14, 2026. The City will then issue a community survey to collect feedback about the proposals.

We anticipate that at their meeting on Monday, October 19, 2026, the LakeWay Committee will have reviewed surveys, staff comments, and proposals and decide who they will recommend to receive the commission for the SkyLine.