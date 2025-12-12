Madison Landmarks: Why We Do It (plus My Favorites)

media release: Madison Trust for Historic Preservation Architectural Series event.

Jason Tish will talk about 9 of his favorite Madison Landmarks and the fascinating details about their place in Madison history - plus one that he nominated for Landmark designation. He'll also discuss the big picture of why communities adopt such ordinances, how they're different from the National Register of Historic Places, and how they can be used together.

Speaker Jason Tish has worked with historic preservation policies at the national, state, and local levels since 1996. He has worked in the public and private sectors as an archaeologist, architecture historian, historic preservation consultant, and director of the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation. He currently serves as the Certified Local Government and Preservation Education Coordinator at the Wisconsin State Historic Preservation Office, where he advises Wisconsin municipalities on planning for cultural resources and leveraging them for economic and community development