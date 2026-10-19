media release: Join us for a fun night to celebrate the end of the year with other young professionals in the Madison area. The Magnet Fete offers an opportunity to dress up, meet new friends, and have a fun time out. This year, we are bringing the fun downtown to the Park Hotel on the Capitol Square!

The Fete will feature a wine pull and a raffle with prizes including show tickets, local gift cards, and other great items.

Act fast! Early bird ticket prices are only available through November 6. Don't miss this fun and fabulous night!