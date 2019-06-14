Madison MAGNET Charity Fete

Madison Club 5 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Join us June 14, 2019, for our third annual charity fete! This year’s event will be held at the newly renovated Madison Club and will be benefiting an amazing non-profit started by a young professional here in Madison!

This year’s event will be ‘Secret Garden’ themed. This theme speaks to the work that conNEXTions does guiding underrepresented young adults between the ages of 18 to 29 to achieve their goals by providing mentoring opportunities with professionals that have expertise in the young adults’ career interests. 

Prices:

$50 - Members Last Minute

$100 - Non-members Last Minute

Info

Madison Club 5 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Careers & Business, Fundraisers
