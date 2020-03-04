Madison MAGNET Happy Hour

press release: Are you new to Magnet or interested in learning more about joining? Here's your chance!

Join a handful of our Magnet board members for drinks and information on March 4th at 5:30pm at Stateline Distillery, and get all your questions answered.  

This is a great opportunity to get to know other new and prospective members in a small setting, and to learn more about the opportunities, connections, and benefits you receive as a Magnet member. It's a great time to start with Magnet in 2020!

Info

State Line Distillery 1413 Northern Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
