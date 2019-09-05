Madison MAGNET Happy Hour

press release:September Happy Hour at Delta Beer Lab, 9/5 5:30-7:30 PM, 167 E Badger Road.

Opening in early 2019, Delta Beer Lab isn't just any other brewery. The concept for this brewery was created and envisioned by Pio, who's wealth of craft beer knowledge through apprenticeship and continuing education can be tasted in each of their unique brews. Delta Beer Lab strongly believes in supporting equality in and around the Madison community, and Magnet loves supporting (and hoppy!) budding local businesses!