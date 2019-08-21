Madison MAGNET New Member Event

Google Calendar - Madison MAGNET New Member Event - 2019-08-21 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison MAGNET New Member Event - 2019-08-21 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison MAGNET New Member Event - 2019-08-21 17:30:00 iCalendar - Madison MAGNET New Member Event - 2019-08-21 17:30:00

RSVP

DLUX 117 Martin Luther King Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Are you new to Magnet or interested in learning more about joining? Here's your chance!

Join a handful of our Magnet board members for drinks and information on August 21 at 5:30pm at DLUX Bar/Restaurant, and get all your questions answered.  

This is a great opportunity to get to know other new and prospective members in a small setting, and to learn more about the opportunities, connections, and benefits you receive as a Magnet member. It's a great time to start with Magnet!

Info

280DLUX.jpg
DLUX 117 Martin Luther King Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Careers & Business
Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view
RSVP
Google Calendar - Madison MAGNET New Member Event - 2019-08-21 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison MAGNET New Member Event - 2019-08-21 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison MAGNET New Member Event - 2019-08-21 17:30:00 iCalendar - Madison MAGNET New Member Event - 2019-08-21 17:30:00