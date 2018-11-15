Madison Magnet Volunteer Session

press release: Join 10 Madison Magnet Volunteers to help support the River Food Pantry. After the event you are all invited to gather at the Ale Asylum to network.

Opportunities for help during a pantry session include distributing produce, bread, dairy, meat, miscellaneous, helping in the clothing area, greeting clients, assisting with shopping, loading groceries into clients’ cars as well as assisting with clearing tables and serving a meal. Children are always welcome to volunteer with a parent or guardian.

Volunteers are welcome to join us during meal service. Groups or friends may or may not have an opportunity to eat together but we encourage you to join clients and other volunteers at your table.

When you come in to volunteer, we would be happy to take gently used (or new) clothing (in-season only) such as shoes, coats, pants (any kind), shirts (any kind), socks, underwear and any and all sizes including men's, women's, baby and children's. We always have a need for bedding such as pillows, blankets, quilts and throws. Items such as dishes, utensils and any/all misc housewares are a big hit also for our clients! In addition, we would be grateful for any non-perishable food items. White rice or rice-type items, canned meat (tuna and chicken), cereal, juice, baby food and diapers are always popular. We also need items for our MUNCH program such as fruit snacks, fruit cups, applesauce cups, juice boxes, small bags of chips and crackers, etc. Personal care items such as shampoo, liquid soap, deodorant, toothpaste and toilet paper are also appreciated.

Learn more about The River Food Pantry on their website.