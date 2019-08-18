Madison Magnet Volunteer Workday

press release: After a rewarding morning outdoors from 9-11am, join your fellow volunteers for brunch at Oliver's Public House. Your $5 reserved to hold your spot for this event will be deducted from your brunch bill, and Magnet will match that with another $5 off your brunch!

9-11am: Join us to celebrate the Wisconsin summer season by giving back, getting dirty and enjoying fellowship with Madison Magnet friends!

Information for group service project at the UW-Madison Lakeshore Nature Preserve:

Volunteers will remove invasive plants by hand pulling or cutting as part of ecological restoration efforts in the Preserve’s woodlands.

Meet at the entrance to Picnic Point next to parking lot 129 (2004 University Bay Drive). Parking is also available in lot 130 across the road from the entrance. Parking is free.

Training, tools, and gloves are provided.

Long pants and closed-toe shoes are required. Please review How to Dress for Volunteering.

Use the toilet before arriving. Toilet facilities are very limited.

Projects are cancelled in case of steady precipitation or severe weather–high winds, thunder/lightning, temperatures below 0 degrees F with the wind chill, or temperatures above 100 degrees F with the heat index.

11am-12:30pm: The group will take a quick drive to Oliver's Public House where we will enjoy brunch, networking and fellowship.

Lakeshore Preserve, Picnic Point, 2004 University Bay Drive and Oliver's Public House, 2540 University Ave

Charge: $5 reserved to hold your spot for this event and will be deducted from your brunch bill and Magnet will match that with another $5 off your brunch!

https://www. facebook.com/events/ 3362482217111133/