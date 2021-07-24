Madison Makers Market

media release: For those of you not in the know, Delta Beer Lab is a small, ambitious brewery in Fitchburg that's been fighting the good fight for a while. Between raising money for causes they support to brewing and self-distributing beers that would be impressive for any legacy brewer, DBL have been working hard since before the pandemic, and I think they deserve some love. So why not cart a bunch of local crafters and a few food trucks out there to have some fun this Summer? This small event will, like other MMM events feature a highly curated selection of local artisans and be hosted by a popular local establishment.

Looking forward to seeing you all there!