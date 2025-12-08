Madison Makers Market

media release: Introducing a new Craft Market series coming to the village of Cottage Grove in 2026!

Shop makers with a drink in hand, all within the confines of the lovely Oakstone Recreational Facility. This beautiful location features a large gymnasium for our vendors, as well as an attached brewpub that serves tons of local and in-house brews, as well as a full menu of food and snacks!

These are ALL AGES, family friendly events, free to the public with no tickets needed to come and enjoy the fun!

You only pay for the items you want to buy from vendors, and the drinks or food you want to consume. If you are 21 or older and choose to drink, please drink responsibly.

Vendors apply here.

APPLICATIONS CLOSE FRIDAY, JANUARY 2, 2026, AT MIDNIGHT. You will hear back about whether or not you got into the show by 9pm on FRIDAY, JANUARY 16, 2026. IF YOU DO NOT APPLY BY THE DEADLINE YOU ARE NOT ELIGIBLE TO VEND OR WAITLIST, SO PLEASE BE TIMELY WITH YOUR APPLICATIONS.