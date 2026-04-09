Madison Makers Mini Market

media release: Presenting the Madison Makers Spring Mini Market!

This charming little pop-up event is part of a new series we're undertaking. Not unlike the Mini Crafty, we aim to create a space for makers outside of our massive quarterly markets.

These smaller events will still host a cozy 24 vendors, but all under one roof, and on a Saturday night. We hope to make space for vendors who are not able to attend our larger events, as well as artists and makers who are newer to the scene in general.