media release: The Madison Makers Music Market is taking place Saturday September 7, 2024. from 3-8PM at Working Draft Beer! This single-venue market will feature a selection of makers who use their skills to share their love of music- the wordless artform that connects us all!

​We are still working on the details but hope to be able to offer tons of entertainment including music, face painting, kids crafts and food trucks!

This is an ALL AGES, family friendly event.

This event is free and no tickets are needed to come and enjoy the fun! You only pay for the items you want to buy from vendors, and the drinks or food you want to consume.

If you are 21 or older and choose to drink, please drink responsibly.