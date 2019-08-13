press release: The Madison Mallards (42-30) will travel to start their first-round playoff matchup with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (46-26) Monday, looking to win their third Northwoods League Championship in franchise history.

After the Rafters ended the regular season in first place in the Great Lakes West Division standings, they claimed home field advantage over second place Mallards. Game one will be played at Witter Field in Wisconsin Rapids Monday at 7:05 p.m., followed by game two at the Duck Pond in Madison on Tuesday. If a third game is needed to decide who will move onto the next round, the teams will make their way back to Wisconsin Rapids.

Both teams have become quite familiar with each other already this summer, having battled in six series during the regular season. The overall meeting record is 7-5, in favor of the Rafters. The first meeting ended in sweeps for the Mallards, but Rapids earned two series sweeps against Madison later in the season. The remaining three series ended in splits.

To catch all the action on the road, fans can listen to the game on 96.7 FM 1670 AM The Zone or watch the live stream available online at https://portal.stretchlive. com/nwl. After game one is complete, the teams will play at Warner Park the following day, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.

The Mallards are offering the Wisconsin Special for only $15 for the Tuesday home game, using the code WISCO SPECIAL at checkout. The playoff special includes a grandstand seat, traditional brat, half order of curd, ear of corn, beer or Pepsi product and a Mallards hat. Tickets for The Great Dane Duck Blind are not sold during the postseason.

Tickets are available for purchase by visiting MallardsBaseball.com, calling the Mallards ticket office at 608-246-4277, or stopping in the ticket office at 2920 N Sherman Ave. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards’ season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.