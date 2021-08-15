× Expand courtesy Madison Mallards

press release: On Saturday the Madison Mallards hosted the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders in an elimination game with their chances of making the playoffs on the line, and they came out on top by a final of 11-5, clinching a spot in the Northwoods League playoffs.

It was an eventful first inning as the Ducks surrendered two, but brought in five of their own on a bases-loaded single from Zach Storbakken (Madison College). That brought in three runs and cleared the bases.

The Mallards cleared the bases another time in the game as well, as in the fifth Tyler Dean (St. Edwards) hit a bases-clearing double deep into center to put the Mallards up 10-5.

It was the second game in a row the Mallards scored 11 runs on the Dock Spiders pitching staff, totaling 22 runs for the two-game sweep.

Sunday, the Mallards will host Fond Du La in game one of the sub-divisional series at 3:05 p.m. Tickets are now available on the Mallards website for grandstand seats only.

Game two and game three if necessary will be in Fond Du Lac at Herr-Baker Field. First pitch for Monday night’s game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Mallards finish as the second-half champions of the Great Lakes West division, edging out both Fond Du Lac and the Woodchucks, who’s loss last night against the Rafters put the Mallards in position to clinch tonight with a win.