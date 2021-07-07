vs. Wisconsin Woodchucks, 6:35 pm on 7/2 and 5:05 pm, 7/3; vs. Kenosha, 5:05 pm on 7/4 and 1:05 pm, 7/5; vs. Fond du Lac, 6:35 pm, 7/7, Warner Park Duck Pond. $18-$10 ($42-$26 Duck Blind).

press release: In accordance with the most recent Public Health Madison and Dane County order, the Madison Mallards will open their season with vaccinated section options for fans. One section in the grandstand and one general admission section in the Great Dane Duck Blind will be available for fully vaccinated fans to select from.

Vaccinated sections will offer seating that is not socially distanced and the sections will have a minimum of 6’ of distance from the socially distanced sections of the stadium. Proof of full vaccination (two weeks post second shot or single J&J shot) and a photo ID will be required upon entry, children will not be allowed in vaccinated sections.

Masks will not be required for any fans in the stadium when seated in assigned seats, but will be required for all fans in common spaces and when moving about the stadium.

Vaccination sections and socially distanced sections will be available for purchase when the Mallards put their first two weeks of the season on sale for single game tickets on May 15.