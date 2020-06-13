Madison Mallards
Warner Park Duck Pond 2920 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
vs. Green Bay Booyah, 6:35 pm, 6/13; vs. Kenosha Kingfish, 6:35 pm, 6/16; vs. Traverse City Pit Spitters, 6:35 pm on 6/17, 12:05 & 6:35 pm on 6/18 and 6:35 pm, 6/19, Warner Park Duck Pond.
press release: For tickets and more information visit mallardsbaseball.com. Make sure to catch every Mallards game on The Zone, 1670 AM and 96.7 FM.
Info
Warner Park Duck Pond 2920 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Spectator Sports