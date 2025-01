× Expand facebook.com/mallardsbaseball Maynard G. Mallard ready for a win. Maynard G. Mallard

vs. Wisconsin Rapids, 6:35 pm on 6/19 and 1:05 and 6:35 pm, 6/20; vs. Green Bay, 6:05 pm on 6/21 and 4:05 pm, 6/22.