Madison Mallards

press release: The Mallards open the 2019 season at the Duck Pond on Tuesday, May 28, at 6:05pm against the expansion Kokomo Jackrabbits. In all the Mallards play 17 home games in May/June, 16 in July, and three in August. The schedule breaks down to two Monday games, two Tuesdays, ten Wednesdays, seven Thursdays, four Fridays, eight Saturdays, and three Sundays.

As part of the 2019 expansion and realignment, the Northwoods League is adopting new divisional names: Great Plains and Great Lakes. The names serve as an homage to the growth the League has experienced over its 25-year history, as well as its vast geographic presence, stretching from the Great Plains at its western-most edge, throughout the Great Lakes region to the East. The Mallards will play in the Great Lakes West along with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Green Bay Booyah, Lakeshore Chinooks, Wisconsin Woodchucks, and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. The remainder of the Division and Sub-Division breakout is as follows:

Great Plains West: Bismarck Larks, Mankato MoonDogs, Rochester Honkers, St. Cloud Rox, and Willmar Stingers

Great Plains East: Duluth Huskies, Eau Claire Express, La Crosse Loggers, Thunder Bay Border Cats, and Waterloo Bucks

Great Lakes East: Battle Creek Bombers, Kalamazoo Growlers, Kenosha Kingfish, Kokomo Jackrabbits, Rockford Rivers, and Traverse City Baseball

In addition to the 36-game home regular season, the Mallards will once again host the Major League Dreams showcase on Tuesday, August 6. This exhibition double header will feature the top 100 prospects in the Northwoods League. The players will be voted by and selected by Major League scouts. Game one is scheduled for 4:05pm, with game two at 7:35pm.

Mallards group and season ticket packages are now on-sale. The Group Health Cooperative Backyard is $8. Grandstand pricing ranges from $11-$16. Weekend Great Dane Duck Blind General Admission on Friday-Saturday nights is $41. If you are interested in bringing a group out or purchasing a ticket package please call the Mallards box office at 608-246-4277. Single-game tickets for all Mallards home games will go on-sale Saturday, April 25, at 9:00am.