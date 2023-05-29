× Expand courtesy Madison Mallards

vs. Wausau. Find the promotional schedule here.

media release: The Madison Mallards are excited to announce their 2023 schedule, featuring 36 home games at Warner Park filled with fun times, great food, cold beer and exciting baseball.

2023 single game ticket prices will be the same affordable price they have been since 2021, which goes to show that the only inflation to hit the Duck Pond in 2023 is for the bounce houses!

The team is set to begin their 2023 campaign on Memorial Day with a matchup versus the Wausau Woodchucks on Monday, May 29th with the first pitch slated for 4:05pm. The Mallards will wrap up their regular season with a final matchup versus Wausau on Saturday, August 12th at 6:05pm with playoff games the following week.

The Mallards will face off against the Traverse City Pit Spitters, Kalamazoo Growlers and Kenosha Kingfish, none of which played against Madison in 2022. These games will include home and away series throughout the summer.

For the first time in team history, the Mallards will play four consecutive games over the 4th of July weekend from Friday, June 30th to Monday, June 3rd.

The team is excited to roll out new stadium renovations around the Duck Pond in order to improve the overall ballpark experience for Mallards fans in 2023. Follow the Mallards on social media to stay up to date as the team unveils those improvements.

Group outings, season ticket packages and Maynard’s Dozen flex plans are now available by calling the Mallards office at 608-246-4277; single tickets go on sale soon. For more information on the Madison Mallards, visit mallardsbaseball.com or email info@mallardsbaseball.com.