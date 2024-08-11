× Expand courtesy Madison Mallards Maynard and a young fan high-five. Maynard and a young fan at the June 20, 2023, Madison Mallards game.

media release: With Tuesday's win over Fond du Lac, the Mallards are officially IN the Northwoods League Playoffs! We are still eligible to win the Second Half Championship, and will face the Wausau Woodchucks in Round 1. Tickets for the Mallards' first home Playoff game are on sale NOW!

Game 1 will be played either Sunday 8/11 or Monday 8/12 at 6:05pm.

