Madison Mallards

Warner Park Duck Pond 2920 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release:  With Tuesday's win over Fond du Lac, the Mallards are officially IN the Northwoods League Playoffs! We are still eligible to win the Second Half Championship, and will face the Wausau Woodchucks in Round 1. Tickets for the Mallards' first home Playoff game are on sale NOW!

Game 1 will be played either Sunday 8/11 or Monday 8/12 at 6:05pm.

Be there to witness Mallards history, get your tickets NOW!

608-246-4277
