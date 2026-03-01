media release: We're excited to announce that members of the Madison Männerchor will be singing German drinking songs for Beer Church, and we hope to make it a monthly event moving forward.

These guys know German drinking songs like the back of their hands, an d I they love drinking beer while singing--perfect for our taproom!Founded in 1852, the Madison Männerchor is the second oldest German singing organization in the United States, and the oldest in Wisconsin. Their goal is the perpetuation of choral music, both German and American, German Culture, and Gemuetlichkeit.Come one, come all. Singing and drinking beer is what beer church is all about.