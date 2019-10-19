press release: #MadisonMatters is a community building, pre-launch event for FemFest, coming to Madison January 2020. We seek to empower our communities through the celebration of art, and open dialogues regarding matters that affect us all. It is a platform for femmes, trans, GNC, women, non-binary and POC, honoring the reclamation of power for those who have been historically excluded from, or not had, creative spaces to express their unique voice.

10:00 am to 8:30 pm, Art In (1444 East Washington Ave.)

10 am: Makers', Creators' & Curators' Market: Featuring Kettle Black Silver Company, The Curated Closet, and local artist, Mariah Jane.

11 am to 3 pm: Free Live music

3 pm to 5 pm: #MadisonMatters Community Round Table. Topics: "Who is now represented by the "new" Madison School Board?" "Fems in the Madison service industry: Who is Protecting Us? Hosted by “The Homegrown Posterchild,” and includes local leaders: Dr. Sagashus Levingston, Alan Strozak, Cooper Talbot, Nick Hart, and Dana Pellebon. *Suggested $5 donation.

5 pm to 8:30 pm: FemFest Fam Music Showcase & Celebration. Line-up includes: 90'sdreamboy, Jellystone, Half Rose/Half Nelson, and more. Suggested $10 donation.

All proceeds from FemFest go toward community-based organizations within the city of Madison that work to help and protect these vulnerable groups and their families.

FemFest programming includes:

Live music performances from: Jellystone, Crowe, 90's DreamBoy, Kat & The Hurricanes, Half Rose/Half Nelson, and Heather Rae.

Local comics: Claire Jolly, Shauna Jungdahl, Nina Davis, Cynthia Marie, and Samara Suomi.

Tickets are $5-$20, onEventbrite and Facebook.