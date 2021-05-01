Madison May Bike Month Challenge

media release: Riding a bike helps us stay mentally and physically healthy, plus it frees up space on public transport for frontline workers who can't ride. There's never been a better time to ride: join our friendly, supportive community today.

Keep up the great work and get ready to join us for another workplace bicycle challenge during May 2021. We’ve seen that bicycling is a fantastic way to get out and get around now more than ever, so continue to log your rides, encourage friends and family, and plug into our virtual community for ongoing inspiration and encouragement. We salute you!

The Local Prize Pool and the National Prize Pool were both recently finalized. A *huge* thank-you to our sponsors: Saris, TREK, Madison BCycle and Dane Buy Local! Highlights include:

· Early Bird Drawing (sign up before May 1): one month BCycle membership

· First Week Riders Drawing (every ride you log prior to 5/9 = one entry!): Bontrager Specter WaveCel helmet from TREK

· Weekly drawings: $50 Dane Buy Local gift cards, cool Saris sunglasses and Madison BCycle ride packs

· Top Encourager (the more people you encourage to ride, the more points you earn!): Saris Bones EX 3-Bike trunk rack + pack of 5 free BCycle ride cards

· Most Miles: Saris Fluid2 Trainer

· Winning Teams Drawing: The winning team in each workplace size category (7 total) will be entered into a drawing to win $200 cash to donate to the local bike nonprofit of their choice, plus a BCycle day pass and Bicycle Benefits helmet sticker for each rider.

More handy links:

Local Events page, with links to upcoming UW Bicycle Resource Center virtual classes

List of local, county and state bike maps for our region

Local Bike Benefits businesses, searchable by city

Madison BCycle Station Map

“Top 10 Trails to Try in Madison” from Destination Madison

