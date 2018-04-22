Madison Meat Out

press release: The international observance of the Great American Meat-Out is annually March 20. What better way to celebrate in Wisconsin than to have it on Earth Day, a day started by former Wisconsin governor Gaylord Nelson. As we bring energy and public consciousness about our air and water and protecting our environment, let’s celebrate together with a FREE plant-based meal served by members of the community Sunday, April 22. Come learn about veganism and join us for lunch for the 7th annual Great American Meat-Out 2018 at the top of West Mifflin and State Street at 1PM for free sloppy janes, potato salad, cookies, and more!