ONLINE: Madison Menstrual Equity Showcase

media release: Bleed Shamelessly, a youth-run, Madison-based social justice organization dedicated to achieving menstrual equity, is hosting a Zoom Showcase on Saturday January 30th, from 3:00pm - 5:00pm. Throughout the event speakers like Senator Melissa Sargent, and student activists like Claudia Salgado, Copper Daniel, and Jace Liu will be sharing their art and experiences with menstruation and reproductive justice activism. Bleed Shamelessly will also be showcasing a variety of videos they produced covering subjects from period poverty, trans-inclusive activism, and comprehensive menstrual health education. The event will also be a fundraiser to provide menstrual products to students in the Madison Metropolitan School District!

The event is free, and anyone is invited to attend! Register Using this Google form.

Donate Using this Link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/menstrual-products-for-schools