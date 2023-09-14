Madison Metro Information Session

Madison Municipal Building 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Staff will hold in-person and virtual public info sessions on Thursday, September 14 to provide complete details on proposed changes before a schedule public hearing on Sept. 27.

Drop by to talk to staff at an informal in-person meeting or watch a virtual presentation later in the evening.

Thursday, September 14, Madison Municipal Bldg. Room 215, 5:30p - 6:30 p.m.

Virtual - Thursday, September 14, 7 - 8:30p.m.

Wednesday, September 27, 2023; 6:00 p.m., Virtual Meeting Register here.

On Wednesday, September 27, Metro Transit and the City of Madison Transportation Commission will hold a public hearing at 6pm to discuss possible service change adjustments to go into effect in December.

Adjustments being considered include:

  • Routes A, B, C: Running time adjustments to balance trip times between time points
  • Routes B and C: Additional buses added to help running times
  • A-Sheboygan shuttle elimination (due to proposed Route R connection)
  • Routes J & O: Adjustments to improve weekend efficiency
  • Route R: Add connection to Route C for extension to UW Hospital (after 7 pm on weekdays and all-day on weekends)
  • Route 75: New short-turn trips added to McKee and Maple Grove
  • Schedule adjustments to better serve UW Hospital shift changes
  • South Transfer Point: Adjusted arrivals/departures for better connections
  • Potential peak service route additions pending fall ridership review

Attend the virtual public hearing or provide feedback prior to the hearing date.

  • Written comments to: Metro Transit Public Hearing Comments, 1245 E. Washington Ave., Suite 201, Madison WI 53703
  • Email: mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com
  • Call: (608) 266-4466.

Language Assistance

If you need an interpreter, translator, materials in alternate formats or other accommodations to access this service, activity or program, please contact Metro Transit at (608) 266-4904 at least three business days prior to the meeting.

608-266-4466
