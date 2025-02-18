Madison Metro Information Session

media release: To help you get familiar with the new transit options, join staff from Madison Metro and members of Monona’s Transit Commission for an informative session. Topics will include:

Routes operating in, to, and from Monona

Key bus stops and schedules

Fares, fare caps, and other important details

You’ll also have a chance to register to ride if you haven’t done so yet and get answers to your questions.

We hope to see you there as we prepare to connect Monona with the Madison Metro system!