Madison Metro Public Hearing
media release: Staff will hold in-person and virtual public info sessions on Thursday, September 14 to provide complete details on proposed changes before a schedule public hearing on Sept. 27.
Drop by to talk to staff at an informal in-person meeting or watch a virtual presentation later in the evening.
Thursday, September 14, Madison Municipal Bldg. Room 215, 5:30p - 6:30 p.m.
Virtual - Thursday, September 14, 7 - 8:30p.m.
Wednesday, September 27, 2023; 6:00 p.m., Virtual Meeting Register here.
On Wednesday, September 27, Metro Transit and the City of Madison Transportation Commission will hold a public hearing at 6pm to discuss possible service change adjustments to go into effect in December.
Adjustments being considered include:
- Routes A, B, C: Running time adjustments to balance trip times between time points
- Routes B and C: Additional buses added to help running times
- A-Sheboygan shuttle elimination (due to proposed Route R connection)
- Routes J & O: Adjustments to improve weekend efficiency
- Route R: Add connection to Route C for extension to UW Hospital (after 7 pm on weekdays and all-day on weekends)
- Route 75: New short-turn trips added to McKee and Maple Grove
- Schedule adjustments to better serve UW Hospital shift changes
- South Transfer Point: Adjusted arrivals/departures for better connections
- Potential peak service route additions pending fall ridership review
Give Feedback
Attend the virtual public hearing or provide feedback prior to the hearing date.
- Online Form: mymetrobus.com/feedback.
- Written comments to: Metro Transit Public Hearing Comments, 1245 E. Washington Ave., Suite 201, Madison WI 53703
- Email: mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com
- Call: (608) 266-4466.
Language Assistance
If you need an interpreter, translator, materials in alternate formats or other accommodations to access this service, activity or program, please contact Metro Transit at (608) 266-4904 at least three business days prior to the meeting.