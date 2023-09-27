Madison Metro Public Hearing

media release: Staff will hold in-person and virtual public info sessions on Thursday, September 14 to provide complete details on proposed changes before a schedule public hearing on Sept. 27.

Drop by to talk to staff at an informal in-person meeting or watch a virtual presentation later in the evening.

Thursday, September 14, Madison Municipal Bldg. Room 215, 5:30p - 6:30 p.m.

Virtual - Thursday, September 14, 7 - 8:30p.m.

Wednesday, September 27, 2023; 6:00 p.m., Virtual Meeting Register here.

On Wednesday, September 27, Metro Transit and the City of Madison Transportation Commission will hold a public hearing at 6pm to discuss possible service change adjustments to go into effect in December.

Adjustments being considered include:

Routes A, B, C: Running time adjustments to balance trip times between time points

Routes B and C: Additional buses added to help running times

A-Sheboygan shuttle elimination (due to proposed Route R connection)

Routes J & O: Adjustments to improve weekend efficiency

Route R: Add connection to Route C for extension to UW Hospital (after 7 pm on weekdays and all-day on weekends)

Route 75: New short-turn trips added to McKee and Maple Grove

Schedule adjustments to better serve UW Hospital shift changes

South Transfer Point: Adjusted arrivals/departures for better connections

Potential peak service route additions pending fall ridership review

Give Feedback

Attend the virtual public hearing or provide feedback prior to the hearing date.

Written comments to: Metro Transit Public Hearing Comments, 1245 E. Washington Ave., Suite 201, Madison WI 53703

Email: mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com

Call: (608) 266-4466.

Language Assistance

If you need an interpreter, translator, materials in alternate formats or other accommodations to access this service, activity or program, please contact Metro Transit at (608) 266-4904 at least three business days prior to the meeting.