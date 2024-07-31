Madison Metro Public Hearing

media release: On Wednesday, July 31, Metro Transit and the City of Madison Transportation Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 PM to review and discuss proposed new service to Monona as well as Metro’s updated Service Equity Analysis.

Service Extension Proposed for March 2025

Route 38 extended hourly into Monona (map available soon)

Route will continue east from Jenifer and Ingersoll streets into Monona ending at Dutch Mill Park and Ride

Funded by new partnership agreement with City of Monona

Will replace the Monona Express bus service

Partnership will also benefit Madison neighborhoods including Marquette, Atwood, and Eastmorland with additional weekday service supplementing Route C.

Routes G and L will also service new stops along Monona Dr.

Paratransit service will be available

Review Maps

Service Equity Analysis

Metro is required to conduct a Service Equity Analysis for Major Service Changes.

Specifically, this analysis looks at the effects of Metro's service redesign in 2023 to determine if there is evidence of a potential Disparate Impact on minority populations or Disproportionate Burden on low-income populations as defined by the Federal Transit Administration.

Review Analysis

Consideration will be given to views and comments expressed at the public hearing as well as to all phone and written comments received. All feedback submitted prior to the hearing will be considered by commission members in the same manner as verbal testimony.

If you need an interpreter, translator, materials in alternate formats or other accommodations to access this service, contact Metro Transit at (608) 266-4904 at least three business days prior to the meeting.

Give Feedback

Attend the virtual public hearing or provide feedback prior to the hearing date.

Online Form: mymetrobus.com/feedback.

Written comments to: Metro Transit Public Hearing Comments, 1245 E. Washington Ave., Suite 201, Madison WI 53703

Email: mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com

Call: (608) 266-4466.

Language Assistance

