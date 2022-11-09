Madison Metro Public Hearing

press release: On Wednesday, November 9, Metro Transit and the city of Madison Transportation Commission will hold a VIRTUAL public hearing at 6 PM to approve several items related to Metro’s redesigned service in 2023 including:

Title VI Report/Equity Analysis

Bus Stop Placement

Route Start/End Times

Complete information will be posted on this page during the last week in October.

This meeting is planned to be available in Spanish, Hmong, Chinese, and American Sign Language. It will also be live captioned in English. Recordings reflecting captioning in multiple languages will be available at a later date.

Submit Feedback Ahead of Time:

Written comments can also be sent to: Metro Transit, Attn: Public Hearing Comments, 1245 E. Washington Ave., Suite 201, Madison WI 53703.

All feedback submitted prior to the hearing will be considered by commission members in the same manner as verbal testimony.