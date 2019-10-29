Madison Metro Public Meeting

press release: Downtown Route Options

Please attend a public information meeting to learn more about the City’s Phase 1 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

City project leaders will be in attendance to present details about the overall BRT project, and more specifically, will review BRT station locations and route options for the downtown portion on the service. Members of the public and downtown stakeholders will be encouraged to provide feedback at the meeting.

BRT Public Involvement Meeting - Downtown Route Options

6:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, Madison Senior Center, 330 W. Mifflin St.

More Info: Visit www.madisonbrt.com to learn more about this project and BRT in other cities; sign up for project updates.

Social Media: Metro Transit: @mymetrobus; city of Madison: @cityofmadison

Project Contacts

David Trowbridge, Project Manager, City of Madison, (608) 267-1148, dtrowbridge@cityofmadison.com

Zia Brucaya, Public Engagement, Urban Assets, (608) 819-6566 x3, zia@urbanassetsconsulting.com