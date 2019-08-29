Madison Metro Public Meeting

press release: Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) - Public Meeting #3 Thursday, August 29

Join staff for a presentation and open house on Thursday, August 29 from 6-7:30 pm at the Madison Senior Center (330 West Mifflin St.) to learn more about draft recommended route and stop locations for the proposed East-West corridor.

Additional analysis of cost, ridership, and design will also be shared.

More Info: Visit www.madisonbrt.com to learn more about this project and BRT in other cities; sign up for project updates.

Social Media: Metro Transit: @mymetrobus; city of Madison: @cityofmadison

Project Contacts

David Trowbridge, Project Manager, City of Madison, (608) 267-1148, dtrowbridge@cityofmadison.com

Zia Brucaya, Public Engagement, Urban Assets, (608) 819-6566 x3, zia@urbanassetsconsulting.com