ONLINE: Madison Metro Public Meeting

Virtual Public Hearing Scheduled on Fare Technology & Policy Changes

Monday, August 2 at 6 p.m. Zoom Link Available Soon - watch here.

On Monday, August 2, Metro Transit and the City of Madison Transportation Policy and Planning Board will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. to discuss expected changes in fare collection technology and future policy changes that will be coming in the next few years.

Details

Metro is looking at replacing its current system of magnetic stripe card passes with smart tap cards, mobile phone payments, online account payments and fare purchase kiosks located at transfer points and bus rapid transit stations.

New technology and policies are intended to make it easier for passengers to purchase fares, speed up boarding times on buses and replace old equipment. To speed up boarding times even further, staff are also exploring the possibility of no longer accepting cash on the bus.

Interested persons are encouraged to attend the virtual public hearing or provide feedback prior to the hearing date. Consideration will be given to views and comments expressed at the public hearing as well as to all phone and written comments received.

Comments can be submitted at mymetrobus.com/feedback. Written comments can also be sent to: Metro Transit Public Hearing Comments, 1245 E. Washington Ave., Suite 201, Madison WI 53703 or emailed to mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com. Comments can also be submitted by calling (608) 266-4466.

If you need an interpreter, translator, materials in alternate formats or other accommodations to access this service, please contact Metro Transit at (608) 266-4904 at least three business days prior to the meeting