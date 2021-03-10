ONLINE: Madison Metro Public Meeting

press release: On Wednesday, March 10 at 5 p.m., Metro Transit and the City of Madison Transportation Commission will be reviewing the planned bus stop changes occurring in 2021. Changes include bus stops closing, opening, or the addition of a wheelchair accessible concrete boarding pad.

Passengers and stakeholders are encouraged to attend the meeting or give feedback. Consideration will be given to views and comments expressed as well as to all phone and written comments received.

Sign Up to Speak Virtually (Sign up will start on approximately March 1)

Click the links below for maps showing planned bus stop changes in 2021.

Written comments can also be sent to: Metro Transit Proposed Changes, 1245 E. Washington Ave., Suite 201, Madison WI 53703