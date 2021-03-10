ONLINE: Madison Metro Public Meeting
press release: On Wednesday, March 10 at 5 p.m., Metro Transit and the City of Madison Transportation Commission will be reviewing the planned bus stop changes occurring in 2021. Changes include bus stops closing, opening, or the addition of a wheelchair accessible concrete boarding pad.
Passengers and stakeholders are encouraged to attend the meeting or give feedback. Consideration will be given to views and comments expressed as well as to all phone and written comments received.
Sign Up to Speak Virtually (Sign up will start on approximately March 1)
Click the links below for maps showing planned bus stop changes in 2021.
- Atwood/ Oakridge Area pdf
- Buckeye Rd. Amenity Addition pdf
- Davies St. pdf
- E. Johnson St. Amenity Addition pdf
- E. Washington / E. Springs Dr. Area pdf
- E. Washington/ Wright Area pdf
- Fair Oaks Ave. Amenity Addition pdf
- Fish Hatchery at Wingra pdf
- FIsh Hatchery/ McKee Area pdf
- Gorham/ Johnson at Blair pdf
- John Nolen Amenity Addition pdf
- Lake Point Dr. Area pdf
- Moorland Ave. Amenity Addition pdf
- Odana Rd. pdf
- Odana/ Nakoma Area pdf
- Park/ Olin Area pdf
- Rutledge St. Amenity Addition pdf
- Sherman Ave. Amenity Addition pdf
- S. Thompson Dr. pdf
- W. Beltline Hwy. pdf
- W. Washington Area pdf
- Whitney Way at Schroeder pdf
- Fill Out Feedback Form
- Call: (608) 266-4466
- Email: mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com
Written comments can also be sent to: Metro Transit Proposed Changes, 1245 E. Washington Ave., Suite 201, Madison WI 53703