ONLINE: Madison Metro Public Meeting

media release: Districts 12 & 18 Neighborhood Meeting: Draft Redesign Plan Review: Thursday, March 10 - Starts at 6 pm

Learn how the draft network redesign plan affects Districts 12 and 18 neighborhoods.

Review Metro's draft Transit Network Redesign Plan for a complete restructure of service in 2023.

This draft plan was designed to achieve the Transportation Policy and Planning Board’s objective of a new network centered on the “mostly ridership” goal – focusing on fewer routes that are more direct and frequent, while providing coverage where it is needed most.

Metro staff and Jarrett Walker and Associates would like your feedback.

Email MetroRedesign@cityofmadison.com or look for us at several upcoming meetings that will be posted below. Let us know if you'd like us to come speak to your group.

Over the next few months, the project team will be analyzing feedback about the plan and making adjustments.