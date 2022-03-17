ONLINE: Madison Metro Public Meeting

media release: District 14 Neighborhood Meeting: Draft Redesign Plan Review: Thursday, March 17 - Starts at 6 pm

Learn how the draft network redesign plan affects the District 14 neighborhood.

Virtual on Zoom: https://cityofmadison.zoom.us/j/89497413327?pwd=ZjlyVzd0b1RzeDN1Ly8vSHlMdG1YUT09

Dial In: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 894 9741 3327

Passcode: 725840

This meeting will be recorded.

Review Metro's draft Transit Network Redesign Plan for a complete restructure of service in 2023.

This draft plan was designed to achieve the Transportation Policy and Planning Board’s objective of a new network centered on the “mostly ridership” goal – focusing on fewer routes that are more direct and frequent, while providing coverage where it is needed most.

Metro staff and Jarrett Walker and Associates would like your feedback.

Email MetroRedesign@cityofmadison.com or look for us at several upcoming meetings that will be posted below. Let us know if you'd like us to come speak to your group.

Over the next few months, the project team will be analyzing feedback about the plan and making adjustments.