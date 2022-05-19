ONLINE: Madison Metro Public Meeting

media release: Attend Metro's final community-wide network redesign meeting and learn about proposed amendments to the current plan as well as next steps.

This meeting will be in-person at the Madison Municipal Building as well as streamed live.

People watching at home can submit questions through the Mediasite platform. Questions will be answered live by staff during the question/answer portion of the meeting.

Stream Live

https://media.cityofmadison.com/Mediasite/Play/bb4d0c36be07474890ca393f1de03fd21d

How to Submit Questions

https://www.cityofmadison.com/metro/routes-schedules/transit-network-red...

Review Metro's draft Transit Network Redesign Plan.