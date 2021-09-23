ONLINE: Madison Metro Public Meeting

media release: The Metro Transit Network Redesign will design a route system that will better meet the needs of Madison area residents and businesses by increasing access and frequency, decreasing travel times, and improving the quality of transit riders’ experience.

Phase 2 - Transit Network Alternatives

The project as moved into Phase 2 - Examining the transit network alternatives. Input received from the first phase of the project was used to develop two contrasting network alternatives, the Ridership Alternative and Coverage Alternative. Both alternatives are realistic but neither alternative is a proposal. They are intended to show the extremes of what might be possible in Madison to illustrate the potential network designs resulting from different policy decisions.

Attend a public meeting to discuss the Ridership and Coverage alternative transit networks. Staff are looking for community input on what should be implemented in the region.

Virtual Public Information Meeting - Phase 2

Thursday, September 23 at 6 p.m.