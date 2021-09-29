ONLINE: Madison Metro Public Meeting

media release: Community Meeting - 30% Project Design

Wednesday, September 29 - 6:00 p.m.

Attend a virtual community meeting tonight at 6:00 p.m.

Staff will present the 30% design drawings for the east-west Metro Rapid Line.

See proposed runningway improvements and station area plans in more detail, share comments and ask questions.

Can't make it to the meeting tonight? No problem. Tonight's virtual meeting will be recorded and available to watch at your convenience. Send questions and feedback to BRT@cityofmadison.com.

Meeting Materials/Roll Plots