ONLINE: Madison Metro Public Meeting
press release:
Wednesday, December 9 at 6 p.m., virtual via Zoom (link available soon)
Metro Transit and the City of Madison Transportation Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on Wednesday, December 9 to review and discuss service adjustments proposed for March 2021. Sign up to speak.
Proposed Changes
- Route 2 – Increase weekday frequency from every 30 minutes to every 15 minutes in both directions between 6 am and 6 pm. (To offset suspension of Route 10.)
- Route 6/26 – Schedule adjustment so that transfer can be made at East Towne from Route 26 to Route 6 on final weekday trip of the day.
- Route 10 – Route suspended. (Service added to Routes 2 and 38.)
- Route 27 – Route suspended. (Service added on Route 2.)
- Route 38 – Weekday route restored with added mid-day service. During morning and afternoon peaks, buses run every 30 minutes in both directions between the UW Hospital and Pflaum Rd. (via Wilson/Square & Dennett/Dempsey). During mid-day, buses continue to run every 30 minutes in both directions between the UW Hospital and Isthmus area (via Wilson/Square). (To offset suspension of Route 10.)
- Route 81 – Route adjusted. Bus stop shifted from N. Franklin to N. Blair
- Bus stop change - Due to safety reasons, stop removed on Whitney Way at Schroeder (ID #8418). Affects routes 18, 50 and 51.
Info
Public Meetings