ONLINE: Madison Metro Public Meeting

press release: Metro Transit and the City of Madison Transportation Commission will hold a virtual public hearing at 6 p.m. on October 14 to review and discuss service updates put into place on August 23.

Comment on Current Service

At the public hearing, Metro staff will explain how the financial effects of Covid-19 and current staffing levels have affected the amount and types of service that have been restored since the beginning of the pandemic.

Network Redesign Plan

In addition, Metro staff will introduce the beginning of network redesign plan that will take place in 2021. As part of this plan, a consultant has been hired to complete a comprehensive review of all Metro Transit service. This will be used to reconfigure Metro's service to accommodate a planned bus rapid transit system as well as make the entire system faster and easier to use.

Give Feedback

Passengers are encouraged to attend the virtual public hearing or provide feedback prior to the hearing date. Consideration will be given to views and comments expressed at the public hearing as well as to all written comments received.

Written comments can also be sent to: Metro Transit Proposed Changes, 1245 E. Washington Ave., Suite 201, Madison WI 53703.

If you need an interpreter, translator, materials in alternate formats or other accommodations to access this service, activity or program, please contact Metro Transit at (608) 266-4904 at least three business days prior to the meeting.