ONLINE: Madison Metro Public Meeting

press release: Attend a virtual informational meeting on Wednesday, March 3 to provide feedback and learn more about the Transit Network Redesign. Zoom Meeting Link

What is the Transit Network Redesign?

The Metro Transit Network Redesign will design a route system that will better meet the needs of Madison area residents and businesses by increasing access, decreasing travel times, and improving the quality of transit riders’ experience.

Specific goals of the Network Redesign include:

Simplify service routes

Reduce travel times

Reduce total number of miles traveled and increase ridership

Improve service for underserved and disadvantaged communities

Improve evening and weekend service

Complement the East West Bus Rapid Transit route

The process is scheduled to run from first quarter 2021 through first quarter 2022 in three phases including the analysis of the current system, presentation of alternatives, and the selection of the preferred alternative.

Metro Transit’s Network Redesign will include a robust community engagement process throughout each phase using a range of tools including surveys, workshops, public meetings, focus groups, and other events.

For the first phase, engagement will be virtual. As COVID protocols and weather permit, some activities in the second and third phases will occur outdoors and in person.

Metro Transit Network Redesign and Bus Rapid Transit

Over the last several years, the city has been working on the planning and future implementation of bus rapid transit (BRT). Design and engineering of the route and stations has begun with construction scheduled to begin in 2023 and service to start running in 2024.

The Network Redesign will take into consideration the east-west and north-south BRT routes to minimize overlap and optimize connections throughout the system.