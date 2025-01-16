MMSD 4K Enrollment Information Session

media release: The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) Department of Early Learning will host four virtual information sessions on Thursday, Jan. 16, for families interested in enrolling their child(ren) in the four-year-old kindergarten (4K) program for the 2025–26 school year.

English sessions are scheduled to take place at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.; a Spanish session will be held at 6 p.m. All will be via Zoom. Families must register to attend using this linked Google Form. Recordings will be made available on the MMSD website after tomorrow.

“Prospective 4K families are new to everything that comes with enrolling in school, and we recognize that the process can be daunting for some,” said Culleen Witthuhn, MMSD’s director of early learning. “These information sessions provide answers to many of the questions that they may have, laying out what our 4K program entails and what they need to do to get their student(s) enrolled.”

MMSD has prioritized growing its 4K programming, which is tuition-free and follows play-based learning standards, whereby students learn through observing, exploring, experimenting, talking, sharing, pretending and having fun. The District has cited 4K expansion as being among its equity projects, which also include increasing mental health supports, reducing K–1 class sizes and growing community schools and village builders initiatives.

“The goal is to engage students and instill in them what we hope will be a lifelong love of learning,” said Witthuhn. “Our 4K students have the advantage of gaining classroom experience as early as possible, which translates to real benefits as they continue along their school-based journeys.”

The online enrollment window for 4K (and 5K) for the 2025-2026 school year opens on Feb. 24, 2025; in-person enrollment starts on March 3. More information about early learning and 4K is available on the MMSD website: https://www.madison.k12.wi.us/ early-learning/4k