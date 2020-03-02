Madison Metropolitan School District Kindergarten Registration

press release: The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) is welcoming new four and five-year-old kindergarten students and families to enrollment day on Monday, March 2nd from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at all district elementary schools except Randall and Marquette; these families should enroll at their partner schools of Franklin and Lapham respectively. Enrollment day is for families who have not previously attended four-year-old kindergarten.

Enrollment Details

To save time, parents/guardians are encouraged to visit www.mmsd.org/enroll to begin the online part of the enrollment process. On enrollment day, March 2nd, parent/guardians will be asked to bring the following:

Verification pages printed from the online enrollment. Show proof of age for their student (birth certificate or medical record). Immunization records, if we cannot use the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR) to retrieve your child’s immunization records. Proof of address (lease, mortgage or utility bill). Verification of Parent/Guardian Identity and relationship:

Verification of Identity: Official photo identification (driver’s license, passport, government issued ID, or other)

Verification of Parent/Guardian: Student’s birth certificate or court documentation providing proof of parent/guardian relationship. If you are unable to provide verification, please contact the MMSD Enrollment Office at 608-663-4957 or enrollment@madison.k12.wi.us.

*NOTE: The parent who enrolls the student can confirm the identity verification of the other parent as long as the other parent's name is listed in the student's birth certificate.

Children are welcome to accompany parent/guardians to enrollment day, but they are not required to attend.

Four-year-old kindergarten (4K) is open to all children who live within the district and will be four years old on or before September 1. Students who live outside of MMSD may also open enroll into the district to participate in the 4K program.

Any children currently receiving early childhood special education services with MMSD and turning 4 on or before September 1st, should enroll on March 2nd.

The half-day 4K program is held at more than 50 MMSD elementary schools (Tuesday-Friday) and participating Early Care and Education centers (schedules vary by site) throughout Madison. The 4K program is offered free of charge for families who live within the MMSD or open enroll into the district for the program. *There is a $40 consumable materials fee.

Parents/guardians may enroll their student for 4K at any school or Early Care and Education (ECE) center with availability. For more information, visit www.mmsd.org/4k.

Five-year-old kindergarten is open to all children who live within the district and will be five years old on or before September 1. Students who live outside of MMSD may also open enroll into the district to participate in 5K.

Parent/guardians with a child that is not currently attending an MMSD 4K program at a MMSD school or ECE center enroll on March 2.

Parent/guardians of children currently attending MMSD 4K enroll during August enrollment days. Any children currently receiving early childhood special education services with MMSD and turning 5 on or before September 1 should also enroll in August.

Parents/guardians enroll their student for 5K at their “home” school based on the school attendance area. For more information, visit www.mmsd.org/kinder.