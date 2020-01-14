Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Candidates

press release:

MMSD Board of Education members will meet with one candidate on each day, January 14 -16:

January 14 - Marguerite Vanden WynGaard

January 15 - Matthew Gutiérrez

January 16 - George Eric Thomas

Finalists will spend their morning meeting with school and district leaders and union representatives. After lunch, they will tour two MMSD schools before going into a final interview with the school board. Following the interview, finalists will meet with community leaders. Their "Day in the District" will conclude with a public forum where the community is invited to learn more about each one and ask questions.

Attend the community meetings.

January 14 - Dr. Marguerite Vanden WynGaard - East High School, Margaret Williams Theater - 2222 E. Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53704

January 15 - Dr. Matthew Gutiérrez - East High School, Margaret Williams Theater - 2222 E. Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53704

January 16 - Dr. George Eric Thomas - La Follette High School, Auditorium - 702 Pflaum Rd, Madison, WI 53716 (Please take note of the change in location).

We encourage you to arrive early when doors open at 5:00 p.m. to write down your questions on the note cards we provide, and submit them before the meeting starts. You can also submit your questions to the moderator during the meeting. A conversation with the finalist will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to provide their thoughts and additional feedback to the board members via a form provided in-person at each meeting and online.

Join the meeting on Facebook Live. If you can't attend in-person, all three meetings will be broadcast live via Facebook. If you already "like" and/or "follow" our MMSD Facebook page, all you have to do is wait to receive a notification from Facebook. You will be alerted via your Facebook page/mobile app that our MMSD Facebook page is currently live, and will give you a link to join the feed and will bring you to the video. If you haven’t already “liked” our page and/or don’t have a Facebook account, this link will direct you to us. During the live event, we invite you to post your questions in the "comment" section. We will be monitoring the comments, and will submit the questions we receive online to the candidates.

Tune into a recording of the meetings on Facebook or YouTube. Each meeting will be made available online immediately after we stop broadcasting live on our MMSD Facebook page. The recorded video will be made available 1 - 2 days after the meeting on our YouTube page.

Additional accommodations for the meetings are available. Spanish and Hmong interpretation will be provided at the community meetings. Transportation and childcare is available upon request. Childcare is available for ages 4-11 (20 children maximum). Please RSVP by noon on Tuesday, January 14th if transportation and/or childcare is needed (mmsdnews@madison.k12.wi.us or 608-663-1971).

These community meetings are important because they will help the Board determine a direction for our students, MMSD staff, families and community partners. Your input is wanted and needed. We hope you will join us next week, either in-person or online.